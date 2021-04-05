Nikola Vucevic and Zach LaVine submit the Nets to give the Chicago Bulls the victory (107-115)

Great and important triumph achieved by Chicago Bulls in the first game of the day on Sunday of the NBA. The Illinois franchise has beaten one of the two leaders of the Eastern Conference, Brooklyn nets, for a score of 107-115. Nikola Vucevic was the MVP of the match after completing a performance of 22 points, 13 rebounds, two assists, two steals and two blocks.

Zach LaVine has exercised this time as a second sword with 25 points and five assists. The victory momentarily moves the Bulls away from the Toronto Raptors, their pursuer and team that marks the playoff elimination zone. In a Nets without James Harden or Kevin Durant, it is worth highlighting Kyrie Irving (24 points and 15 assists), and the starting positions of Blake Griffin (10 points and eight rebounds) and LaMarcus Aldridge (11 points).