Nikola triples his quarterly losses, up to 99 million, but shoots up on the stock

The electric vehicle manufacturer Nikola registered during the first quarter of the year a net loss of 120.2 million dollars (almost 99 million euros at the current exchange rate), which more than tripling (+ 263%) your losses of the same period of 2020. However, its shares they have shot up more than 12% in the first bars of this Friday’s session, as it exceeded analysts’ estimates, according to Bloomberg.

“During the first quarter, Nikola continued to meet his milestones and execute his business plan. We have had a continued success in commissioning and validation of the electric Nikola Tre, “claimed Mark Russell, CEO of the company.

As Nikola continues to test its ‘zero emissions’ models, between January and March the company scored a few operating losses of 120.6 million dollars (99.2 million euros), a 276% more than in the same period of the previous year.

Also, their gross operating losses (Ebitda) stood at 53.4 million dollars (44 million euros), a 83.5% more than the negative 33.1 million dollars (27.2 million euros) recorded in the previous year.

This year Nikola hopes start the production of its electric vehicles in tests in Germany together with Iveco, as well as in Arizona (United States). It also plans to announce new customers to test their models and deliver the first trucks in the fourth quarter.