Nikola Tesla’s inventions and ideas that we use in everyday life

Born on July 10, 1856, of Serbian origin, Nicholas Tesla it was electrical and mechanical engineer, in addition to physical. He is considered to be one of the most prolific inventors ever known, as went on to register more than 900 patents, not to mention many of the works that he never patented and many others that ended up being usurped by other authors.

From an illiterate mother, but intelligent and with great power for invention, and an orthodox priest father, from a very young age he proved capable of carrying out very complicated calculations in his head, which normally require calculation tables. What’s more, he was very good at learning new languages, and had a sensational visual memory. In fact, it had the ability to represent a machine with such precision that it could also reproduce its operation.