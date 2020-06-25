They must not be easy days for Novak DjokovicEven his own father came out to defend him, assuring that his son was going through a very low emotional moment. Players, managers and fans have come together to shoot at number one in the world, although there are also some voices that jump to protect the Belgrade. If yesterday you were your current coach, Goran Ivanisevic, this time he is reaching out to you Nikola Pilic one of the first mentors he had on the circuit. In statements collected by Tennis Magazin, the former Croatian player self-criticizes confessing that there was also human error in the equation.

“I don’t think it was fair that I now took and blamed Novak”, The former world number 12 starts. “He has fulfilled all the requirements that he required, his only intention was to return the sport to a bit of normality,” he admits honestly, picking up the own words of a Djokovic who expressed regret in his statement after the results, despite the fact that his idea It was always related to supporting the sport and giving several players the opportunity to return to the competition.

What is clear is that the Serbian and Croatian governments also played an important role in decision-making, giving the green light to the event and the absence of measures that we all could see on screen. “The situation that we are currently experiencing in countries like Croatia or Serbia is not comparable to the situation that exists in the United States, for example. Obviously, then things didn’t go as well as they thought. Was there really a need for 4,000 spectators? Should they have done much more intensive testing? These are legitimate questions, although we all know that Novak had nothing wrong in mind, I know him too well, “says the Split.

Novak and Niki came to coincide during four seasons at the Croatian Academy in that initial stage where he was training in Germany. It is evident that Djokovic has become a completely different person over the years, but what remains is the personality and contact between the two.

“He is a perfectionist, someone extremely professional in everything he does,” he warns of his former ward. This time he simply made the mistake of wanting to demonstrate with all his might a reality for which we were not yet prepared, it was too soon. It was his mistake. But Novak is not the only culprit, the other players who participated were also willing to play the tournament, they should take their share of responsibility. What happens that in this situation going for Novak is the easiest“He concludes.