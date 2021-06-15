Nikola Mirotic: “We are where we wanted to be”

06/14/2021 at 8:43 PM CEST

Sport.es

Barça pivot Nikola Mirotic said on Monday that his team is where it wanted to be, one victory away from winning the Endesa League against Real Madrid at the Palau Blaugrana, a title that he considers “very important”.

Mirotic acknowledged that he is motivated to lift another title with Barça, the secondsince he arrived at the club last season, and against Real Madrid, but that the job “is not done yet.”

“We have to be aware, with humility, that we can and we deserve it (to win the League) closing the championship before our public, “he commented.

The Spanish-Montenegrin said that his team must face the match “without nerves and playing calmly”. and that he does not expect a game “of streaks” like the one played on Sunday in Madrid. “Madrid know how to play this type of game and none of us wants to go back to Madrid,” he added.

“A good defense”

On how your team should play, Mirotic pointed out that in the second game they must “make a good defense and keep them at the minimum number of points, controlling their attack rebound”. “We know what their strengths are,” he stressed.

Mirotic commented that in the case of winning the Endesa League it would be “a great season” for Barça, but that the group does not want to put “extra pressure”. In the head of the Catalans “there is only winning” the second encounter, in which they will not have to “repeat” the first part of Madrid and make a “more complete” match.

Finally, the Barça center said that for him eIt is “a pleasure” to share these moments with Pau Gasol, of whom he stressed that he is “more than a partner, and he knows it. He is a brother,” he said. “It is incredible to see him play and enjoy himself, contributing a lot on the court and in the dressing room. He has come to the team at a key moment for us,” he concluded. .