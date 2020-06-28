Nikola Mirotic is the MVP Movistar of the Endesa League 2019-20. The power forward was awarded as the best player of the season in the vote made between players, coaches, the media and fans, and in which both the Regular League Phase and what we have taken from the Final Phase have been taken into account, where Barcelona has already qualified for the semifinals. Mirotic overcame Real Madrid player Facundo Campazzo in the vote and to the Georgian from Iberostar Tenerife, Giorgi Shermadini. Together with them, they are part of the ideal ACB quintet, Klemen Prepelic (Joventut) and Axel Bouteille (Unicaja / Bilbao Basket).

Precisely, The Barça squad surprised him this Saturday with the news. Called to an unexpected date on the hotel terrace, Mirotic has met his teammates and Tomic and Oriola, captains of the team, have handed him the MVP Movistar of the season between chants of «MVP, MVP». The players then picked him up and threw him into the pool to celebrate.

Mirotic obtained the highest score in the vote between players, coaches and the media, while in the popular vote it was in second position behind Facundo Campazzo. In total, the Spanish international has 90 points out of a possible maximum of 100, beating Campazzo (Real Madrid), second with 65, and Giorgi Shermadini (Iberostar Tenerife), third with 25.

Mirotic’s statistical averages in this edition of the Endesa League amount to 19.5 points, 5.7 rebounds, 1.5 assists and 24 valuation. In the Regular Phase, Nikola was the most valued player (24.5) and the third highest scorer (20.0) in the competition, leading Barça to first place with a balance of 19 wins and 4 losses.