Official: The Endesa League has announced that Nikola Mirotic, a Barcelona Lassa player, is the new MVP of the Season of the Spanish domestic competition. The Spanish player has been the most voted by the players, coaches and the media, and has been imposed on Facundo Campazzo, a Real Madrid player.

Mirotic, throughout the season, has averaged a total of 19.5 points, 5.7 rebounds, 1.5 assists and a rating of 24.0 per game.