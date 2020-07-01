Life is not always fair, but in the case of Nikola Mirotic basketball seems to have claimed divine justice. Being respectful and polite to those who gave you opportunities and trusted you when nobody did, keep your feet on the ground and be guided by more than money, are often magic recipes to reap success. Great moments can come without doing any of that, winning baskets, memorable matches and even a title, but there will always be something missing and at any moment, your supposed glory can fall apart and become hell. He FC Barcelona He has seen the most ambitious project in recent years in his basketball section say goodbye to an atypical season without titles, but there is something even more disappointing.

Can Barça permeates the feeling of having given it all for a player who failed when he couldn’t. Mirotic is the highest paid player in all of Europe (exceeds 4 million euros per year), he has assumed the role of absolute leader of the team claiming balls at important moments and relegating generous teammates in the effort and whose contribution is beyond doubt , like Pierre Oriola, and has mortgaged for years the section of the Catalan club. What has been the counterpart? Nothing. In a big club the show, the individual titles, like the Endesa League MVP or the good statistics, they are diluted like sugar in coffee if there is no glass to hold on to.

At the end of the ACB Super Cup was canceled by Gabriel Deck and scored 14 points without being anything relevant at important moments, nor did he face the Copa del Rey, where he showed his greatness as an individual talent, but not as a team player, while in the final of the maximum national competition, he was lost; so much so that he did not play the last 5 minutes after being eliminated for fouls after scoring 4/13 field goals, 0/5 in triples and capturing a rebound. Is it unfair to value Nikola for what he did in three games? Possibly not, but it is reasonable.

With this standard, the majority of professionals could not be valued, but a man who has betrayed the team that gave him the option of dedicating himself to basketball, yes, a man who will condition a project of a European giant such as FC Barcelona and yes to a man who looked in Europe for the money and prominence his ego needed, without caring about the color of the club’s shirt that offered it to him. Nobody will remember this season his great Euroleague matches, his horn baskets against Valencia Basket or CSKA Moscow, but his lack of leadership and competitive character when he had to play for something much more important than his personal brilliance. When you sow discord, individualism and superiority, the most logical thing is to collect failure. That’s what you do today Nikola Mirotic.