Nikola Milojevic defeated tennis player Zdenek Kolar in the qualifying qualifying round at Wimbledon

06/23/2021 at 5:15 PM CEST

Serbian tennis player Nikola Milojevic, number 146 of the ATP, won in one hour and twenty-seven minutes by 6-4 and 6-3 to Zdenek Kolar, Czech tennis player, number 221 in the ATP, in the qualifying round of Wimbledon. Following this result, the winner will be in the next round at Wimbledon.

The Czech managed to break his rival’s serve once, while Milojevic managed it 4 times. Likewise, in the first service the Serbian player had a 73% effectiveness, committed 3 double faults and got 68% of the service points, while his opponent obtained 65% effectiveness, made a double fault and managed to win the 58% of service points.

In the tournament London (Wimbledon Individual Masc.) a preliminary access phase is carried out where the players with the lowest rankings have to obtain the highest possible score in order to qualify and participate in the official tournament. During this part of the competition, specifically, 128 tennis players participate. In addition, it takes place from June 21 to July 12 on outdoor grass.