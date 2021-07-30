Nikola Mektic and Mate Pavic win Olympic gold

Can anyone stop Nikola Mektic and Mate Pavic? Undoubtedly today they are the best doubles couple in the world. After a 2021 where he has won eight titles, today he has managed to add the Olympic gold for Croatia, also defeating his compatriots and friends Marin Cilic and Ivan Dodig by 6-4, 3-6 and 10-6 in one hour and 38 minutes of play, in a match where both players came to have their options of being able to have achieved victory. Finally, the experience of the best couple of the moment was key to achieving gold.
Mektic and Pavic 2021
Antalya: TITLE
Murray River: TITLE
AusOpen: Semifinals
Rotterdam: TITLE
Doha: Quarters
Dubai: Final
Miami: TITLE
Monte Carlo: TITLE
Madrid: Final
Rome: TITLE
Queen’s: Rooms
Eastbourne: TITLE
Wimbledon: TITLE
JJOO: GOLD pic.twitter.com/eKxz6v1a34
– Fernando Murciego (@fermurciego) July 30, 2021