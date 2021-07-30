Nikola Mektic and Mate Pavic win Olympic gold

Can anyone stop Nikola Mektic and Mate Pavic? Undoubtedly today they are the best doubles couple in the world. After a 2021 where he has won eight titles, today he has managed to add the Olympic gold for Croatia, also defeating his compatriots and friends Marin Cilic and Ivan Dodig by 6-4, 3-6 and 10-6 in one hour and 38 minutes of play, in a match where both players came to have their options of being able to have achieved victory. Finally, the experience of the best couple of the moment was key to achieving gold.

Mektic and Pavic 2021 Antalya: TITLE

Murray River: TITLE

AusOpen: Semifinals

Rotterdam: TITLE

Doha: Quarters

Dubai: Final

Miami: TITLE

Monte Carlo: TITLE

Madrid: Final

Rome: TITLE

Queen’s: Rooms

Eastbourne: TITLE

Wimbledon: TITLE

