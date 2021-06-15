Nikola Jokic’s brothers wanted a fight with Devin Booker

The brother of the Denver Nuggtes player, Nikola Jokic they wanted to have a fight with the Phoenix Suns player, Devin Booker after having a brush on the NBA.

Nikola Jokic and Devin Booker both had a friction that they almost had a lawsuit in one of the game of the series of the Playoffs between Denver Nuggtes and Phoenix Suns in the NBA.

Devin Booker he got very angry with Nikola Jokic after he fouled one of his Suns teammates out of the ordinary in the NBA.

Here the data:

Nikola Jokic’s brothers were heated after this Jokic x Booker moment. 😳😳 (via @soo_sue_mee) pic.twitter.com/T6wT1be38m – Hoop Central (@TheHoopCentral) June 15, 2021

Here’s the fight:

These Playoffs This season they have been one of the closest of the last decade due to the great rivalry due to the great capacity that the players of the NBA at the moment.