The worst news that could come has come. Just a week ago we reported the positive for coronavirus from Nikola Jankovic, a Belgrade Partizan player who had shared time with Nikola Jokic at an exhibition match organized in Serbia. There was also the tennis player Novak Djokovic and it is evident that the virus has made no distinctions with the athletes. The Denver Nuggets They see the presence of their best player in the final phase of the NBA in Orlando in jeopardy after a news story that blows up all the forecasts that could exist.

06/15/2020 12:06

Keep reading

Serbia has become a time bomb and a prolific place for the virus to spread. Jokic planned to return to the United States in order to join the team’s training as soon as possible, but the news of positive for coronavirus among people with whom he had shared time, precipitated his decision to undergo a PCR test. The result of the same has been the worst that could have, according to ESPN reports. After doing a great physical job, losing many kilos and completing his return to the competition, the Serbian center sees his trend halt and he will have to go through quarantine and monitor his health very closely.

The aspirations of Denver Nuggets to the ring of the NBA can be greatly depleted if Nikola Jokic you are not able to recover quickly or if the virus attacks your body with particular force. It will not be easy for it to arrive in full shape to the prolegomena of the start of the competition since at the minimum two weeks of quarantine, it will be necessary to add everything that is lost at the physical level and how COVID-19 affects the immune system. The NBA should take good note of what happened because the news of the pandemic worldwide is not positive.