Nikola Jokic shows all his frustration with the referees

The Denver Nuggtes player, Nikola Jokic he let all his frustration with the referees present at the game against Portland Trail Blazzers in the NBA.

The center Nikola Jokic I go through a very delicate situation with referees, and is that Jokic left the game and scold the referees of the NBA in a bad way to the point that they called him a technique.

Nikola Jokic got totally out of control making a very unpleasant gesture for fans of the NBA, but thanks to his coach nothing out of the ordinary happened.

Here the video:

Jokic is frustrated with the refs 😳 pic.twitter.com/UiARTlz5EA – Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) May 25, 2021

Nikola Jokic He is a player that we are not used to seeing him having any kind of problem with players much less with the referees of the NBA, but this time it got out of hand he ended up paying the consequences.

In party Nikola Jokic managed to score 38 points, 8 rebounds and 5 assists in 31 minutes of play, leading his team to victory