Nikola Jokic sent a curious message to the NBA referees

The Denver Nuggets player, Nikola Jokic sent a message praising all the referees of the NBA in general after the second games of the Playoffs against Miami Heat.

Nikol Jokic in the past game he experienced a situation with referees present of the game against Miami Heat and it was that it got out of control and they called him a technique that caused him to declare the following words:

“Referees are doing the best job they can … They have the hardest job, they make a good decision, a bad decision, someone is going to yell at them … I don’t know why anyone wants to become a referee to be honest.” Words of Nikola Jokic.

Here data: