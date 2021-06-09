Nikola Jokic is the NBA MVP | Excelsior

THE ANGELS

Serbian Denver Nuggets’ Nikola Jokic named MVP (MVP) of the 2020-2021 NBA season on Tuesday, completing a notable rise to the top of the league after arriving in 2014 as the 41st pick in the draft.

The 2.10m tall Serbian center took MVP honors after a season in which he averaged 26.4 points per game, the best of his career, with 8.3 assists and 10.8 rebounds.

