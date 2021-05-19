Nikola Jokic grows as an MVP contender

05/19/2021 at 7:02 AM CEST

The Serbian pivot Nikola Joki & cacute;, from Denver nuggets, grows with the analysis of your statistics with a view to your chances of being named Mvp of the NBA, the award given to the most valuable player each season.

Names like Lebron James, Stephen Curry, Giannis Antetokoumpo, Joel embiid, Damian Lillard, Chris paul, or Luka Don & ccaron; i & cacute; They seem to be a couple of steps ahead of a player who does not stand out for his physique, but for his head and his ability. In a competition in which strength and speed predominate, that a pure pivot devoid of these virtues appears in the showcase of the Mvp It seems almost a joke, but his statistics show that his candidacy is solid.

Your averages of 26.4 points, 11.1 rebounds, 8.8 assists Y 1.4 robberies in 35.4 minutes they are on the same level as any of the other possible candidates and their percentages are not far behind: 56.9% field, 41.9% triple (3.4 attempts) and 85.4% free. Other data in favor of Joki & cacute; They are to be among the top 11 in the league in points, rebounds and assists, three of the main categories. He is also the leader of the NBA in double-doubles (51) and the second in triple-doubles (15). It is also the leader in +/- total, with +339.

His generosity in the game also plays in favor of the Serbian. It is never the first choice of anything; Unlike. It usually generates game for its companions and its numbers arise almost spontaneously as a consequence of its talent, intelligence and vision of the game.

Then there is what many cite as the victor’s narrative, something like the prize wrapper. Joki & cacute; He has not missed matches due to injury, in the final minutes and in tight victories his prominence rose, and he is European, which would give that point of internationality to the MVP that the United States likes so much.

I would also add another fact, banal for many but important for many others: being the MVP with the highest election number, since Nikola Joki & cacute; he was chosen in the second round at number 41. Never was a second round chosen MVP. Joki & cacute; it can break the mold.