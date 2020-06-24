Nikola Jokic tested positive for coronavirus. It is one of the many cases that have occurred in the NBA (Kevin Durant, Rudy Gobert, Marcus Smart, including one in his Nuggets that was not kept anonymous at the time), but this is the first in the public domain that is known once the plan for the resumption of the League and already with the players having started the testing process.

ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski and Brian Windhorst have brought the news forward.

Jokic was about to return to the United States to join the expedition to Orlando, the place where the NBA will play again in a reduced format. In Serbiawhere has the lockdown, is where he will temporarily stay waiting for him to recover after the relevant quarantine. The test was carried out last week and the evolution has been seen: you are asymptomatic and should be ready to travel, already without the virus in your body, in about a week.

Jokic was one of those who went to the little game that was programmed by his club, Mega Basket, in Belgrade. There it looked quite fine and that was why it was news at the international level, but also a few days later when the first positive of those who were involved was discovered: Nikola Jankovic, now in Partizán and last year in Estudiantes. The tennis player Novak Djokovic He was another of the luxury assistants and he was seen interacting with Jokic, of whom the contagion is now known.

In the last hours, AZ Central has also published a couple of cases, still unconfirmed by the franchise, in Phoenix Suns, another team that will participate in the NBA restart in the Walt Disney Company complex.

From the NBA and the NBPA it has already been assumed that there will be cases of coronavirus before and even during the return to the courts. “The NBA is going to test more than 300 people between players and other personnel. If they come out with a number of between 27 and 35 positives, they will consider it a good and manageable thing,” was spoken on ESPN.

