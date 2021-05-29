Nikola Jokic Achieved Michael Jordan’s Record

Nikola Jokic could reach record from Michael Jordan on the NBA seriously from playoffs in the game against Portland Trail Blazzer.

The Denver Nuggets player, Nikola Jokic is the first player to get 30 points 50% from the field in the first three games of series of Playoffs on the NBA after Michael Jordan.

Since the time of Michael Jordan This figure would not have been seen in a player as I reach it Nikola Jokic in the match number three in series of Playoffs of the NBA.

Here the data:

Nikola Jokic is the 1st player with 30 Points, 50% FG in the first 3 games of a postseason since Michael Jordan, via @ESPNStatsInfo MVP. ❗️❗️❗️ pic.twitter.com/sqpczyRDBC – Hoop Central (@TheHoopCentral) May 28, 2021

Nikola Jokic is one of the players who is closest to winning what is the award for the most valuable player in the NBA this season due to their numbers with this record, Jokic continues to show that it is one of the most skilled centers currently in the NBA.

This season Nikola Jokic is averaging 26 points 10 rebound and 8 assist per game in the NBA.