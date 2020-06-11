It will be next June 29 when reservations are available for this electric pick-up that will have two propeller variants

Nikola Motors announced the upcoming release of their new electric pick-up, Nikola Badger. This was announced through his Twitter account, Trevor Milton, CEO and founder of the American company.

Milton noted that the Nikola Badger It can be reserved from June 29 and will have two variants, one with a battery system and the other with a hydrogen battery.

The CEO of Nikola also made an invitation to the followers of the firm not to miss the Nikola World 2020, an event where the same day will present the promising Nikola Badger live.

It should be noted that the zero-emission pick-up promises about 966 km of autonomy and up to 482 km only with the 8 kg hydrogen tank, while the fuel cell provides up to 120 kW.

The electric battery version will foreseeably grant a range of 485 km thanks to its 160 kWh capacity.

Nikola Badger is positioned as a strong rival for the Tesla Cybertruck, in addition to a strong contender also for the Rivian R1T, which promise 805 km and 643 km of autonomy, respectively.

Speaking of the performance of the Nikola Badger, the pickup’s electric powertrain will send its 919 hp and 1,329 Nm of torque to all four wheels, and will complete 0 to 96 km / h in 2.9 seconds, according to Motorpasión portal information.

The size of the Badger is something that has also caused a stir, since the beast is 5,890 mm long, 2,180 mm wide and has a height of 1,870 mm, that is, a slightly larger pick-up than the Tesla Cybertruck it offers 5,880 mm long, 2,030 mm wide and 1,900 mm high.

Details of the confirmed price of the vehicle or the technologies it offers inside the cabin are not yet known, however, Milton said that the launch price could be between $ 60,000 and $ 90,000, depending on the engine and equipment.

