Nikola revealed his electric van concept Badger. This concept has an estimated maximum range of 300 miles with the pure battery and in combination with hydrogen a maximum range of 600 miles.

This week Nikola started taking preorders from her Badger truck. It has three pre-order levels ranging from $ 250 to $ 5,000.

But that’s not the only news, after he questioned what the Badger hydrogen fuel cell does with the water resulting from the operation, CEO Trevor Milton replied on Twitter, “We will use most of the water for wiper fluid and a little will be pure water to drink ”

Getting questions about what we do with all the water coming out of our hydrogen trucks. Well, we will use most of it for our windshield washer fluid and then some for pure driver drinking water. Yes you heard that right, we will have a drinking fountain in our truck – Trevor Milton (@nikolatrevor) June 25, 2020

The Badger would undoubtedly be a very strong competitor for the Cybertruck, Rivian R1T, Hummer electric, Ford F-150 and more electric trucks that continue to appear on the market.

The powerful van accelerates from 0 to 60 miles per hour (MPH) in 2.9 seconds and will make its first appearance in September at Nikola World 2020 in Phoenix.

Nikola Motor Company is an American hybrid truck design company based in Phoenix, Arizona, where it also has its research and development operations.

