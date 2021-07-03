‘Nikki’ Olin, ex Acapulco Shore, shows off her enormous attributes in nets with daring swimsuit

The former member of Acapulco shore, Nicole ‘Nikki’ Olin, continues to surprise her hundreds of thousands of followers on social networks. Despite the fact that she has been away from the screens, she won the hearts of thousands during her participation in the second season.

‘Nikki’ He did not have one of his best experiences in the MTV reality show, since he was not very well received by several of his former colleagues; However, in recent years, the model has made an impact with her great change.

The Mexican model set social networks on fire with her recent photo in which she boasts her figure with a tiny red swimsuit on the beach, which generated thousands of reactions.

The photo has managed to reach just over 30 thousand likes and hundreds of comments that highlight how good it looks, some followers even hope to see it again in Acapulco Shore as a guest.