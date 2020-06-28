Most of this week’s WWE SmackDown show revolved around WWE superstars paying tribute to The Undertaker. The WWE Universe also saw King Corbin messing with The Undertaker and Jeff Hardy making sure the King pays for his words. This week’s SmackDown also added new fights to the WWE Extreme Rules lineup. We now know that Bray Wyatt will face Braun Strowman in a match without the title at stake and that Nikki Cross will face Bayley for the WWE SmackDown Women’s Championship at the event.

Nikki Cross’s embarrassing mistake on WWE SmackDown

This week on WWE SmackDown, Nikki Cross, Lacey Evans, Dana Brooke and Alexa Bliss participated in a Fatal Four-way Match to determine the # 1 contender for the Bayley SmackDown Women’s Championship. Nikki Cross surprised the WWE Universe when she counted Lacey Evans to three.

Nikki Cross went to Twitter to point out that she had made a mistake even before the fight began. As she entered, Cross tore the zipper on her blouse. Her Tweet says the following:

My entrance was so physical-I broke the zip on my top 🙈🙈🙈😂😂😂 SEXY NIKKI !!! Hehehehe #SmackDown https://t.co/UxhmUn1Ob9 – Nikki Cross (@NikkiCrossWWE) June 27, 2020

Now that Extreme Rules is less than a month away, the fight lineup seems to become quite exciting. Nikki Cross has taken her place on the PPV as the number 1 challenger for the blue brand women’s championship.

NIKKI DID IT! It will be @NikkiCrossWWE vs. @itsBayleyWWE for the #SmackDown Women’s Title at #ExtremeRules: The Horror Show! pic.twitter.com/4gF4jjavWZ – WWE (@WWE) June 27, 2020

Nikki Cross has been in WWE since 2016, first wrestling in NXT and then making her main cast debut in 2018. Since then, Nikki Cross has not won a Solo Championship, but has managed to win the WWE Women’s Tag Team Championship. twice with Alexa Bliss.

Bayley and Nikki Cross have fought for the SmackDown Women’s Championship in the past. Bayley was victorious on that occasion due to interference from Sasha Banks. Bayley & Banks and Cross & Bliss have had a strong rivalry in the past. The two teams have had multiple battles for the WWE Women’s Tag Team Championship.

Despite the fact that Nikki Cross is the number 1 challenger on WWE SmackDown, her teammate Alexa Bliss was very happy for her. The two celebrated Cross’s victory in the ring and also after the match.

