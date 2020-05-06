Nikki Bella reveals that she suffered sexual abuse as a teenager. The fighter has published it in the autobiographical book “Incomparable”.

Nikki Bella and her twin sister Brie have published a new autobiographical book where they have told everything that has happened to them and they have not left anything saved.

Nikki explained how she had to go through one of the hardest and most painful experiences when she was sexually abused twice. during his teenage years. The first at age 15 by someone she thought was her friend and a year later by a college classmate who drugged her.

Nikki Bella said the following in the book

There is the horrible offense in the moment, and then the shame and guilt that follow and feel almost worse than the original pain. ” […]»When something like this happens to you, you understand the mentality of blaming the victim, how easy it is to feel shame instead of anger, how easy it is to feel that you could have stopped it yourself

This is a very revealing piece of his story to share with fans. Nikki Bella’s strength to continue forward before WWE will undoubtedly provide inspiration for others.

