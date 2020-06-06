“data-reactid =” 25 “>” The situation of racism in America … Many of the things that are happening affect me especially, but the death of George Floyd has left me directly appalled. I think it has left us all broken in one way or another, “Brie said at one point in the conversation:” No one is born a racist, it is something that you learn, that comes from your parents, from your home environment, from your environment. And it is our task as parents to teach our children to be kind to others, to see beyond the color of the skin, “he added.

“data-reactid =” 26 “> In the same way, Nikki and Bella have wanted to focus on the” ignorant “and offensive character of some comments that, on such a sad and outrageous event, they have seen on social networks and others Virtual platforms, since it is precisely these attitudes that prevent the effective fight against racial discrimination at all levels.

“The thing is, Nikki and I wanted to talk about this because in the last two days, literally, we have had to leave social media and the great debate that is going on. I have been frozen to read some ignorant and offensive comments about a post I shared about the relationship between parenting and racism, “revealed Brie, who is expecting her second offspring with her husband Daniel Bryan. Nikki will debut in motherhood soon with her fiancé Artem Chigvintsev.