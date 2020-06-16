The Nikkei shoots up about 5% following reports of the US investment plan. . / EPA / KIMIMASA MAYAMA / Archive

(KIMIMASA MAYAMA /)

Tokyo, Jun 16 . .- The main index of the Tokyo Stock Exchange, the Nikkei, shot up 4.88% on Tuesday after reports of the multi-million dollar investment plan in infrastructure in the United States fed the appetite of investor risk.

The Nikkei, which groups together the 225 most representative titles on the market, advanced 1,051.26 points to 22,582.21 points.

The Topix, which includes the firms in the first section, those with the largest capitalization, rose 62.67 points, 4.09%, to stand at 1,593.45 units.