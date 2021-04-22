Nikkei rises 2.07% at halftime thanks to chip bonanza

Tokyo, Apr 22 (EFE) .- The main index of the Tokyo Stock Exchange, the Nikkei, rose 2.07% in the rest of the mid-session this Thursday, after investors welcomed the good corporate profits from overseas chipmakers.

After the first tranche of the negotiation, the Nikkei, which groups the 225 most representative titles in the market, rose 591.38 points, to 29,099.93 integers.

The Topix, which includes the firms in the first section, the ones with the highest capitalization, climbed 1.81% or 34.25 points, to stand at 1,922.43 units.

The Tokyo stock market opened higher and rose strongly after having accumulated losses of around 4% in the last two days.

The good influence of corporate results in the domestic sector and the bargain hunting after the recent falls were the main drivers of the good performance in the first half.

The maritime transport sector accumulated the highest profits of the session in the break, along with precision instruments and iron and steel.

The Softbank group brought together the largest volume of operations of the day and its shares rose 1.94%.

It was followed by transactions by the semiconductor inspection systems company Lasertec (+ 6.17%) and the chipmaker Tokyo Electron, whose values ​​appreciated by 4.28%.

