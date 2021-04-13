Nikkei rises 0.72% on good corporate earnings

hello.com

The most effective treatments with which you will have toned arms without surgery

Reduce cellulite, have a flatter stomach and get toned arms. That is the trio that most women would define as their main body-level beauty concerns. And while the first two can be achieved with a healthy diet, specific cosmetics and exercise, the third goal is much more complicated due to our biology. “Women are less likely to develop the same muscle strength and size than men, even when they do the same physical exercise and in the same way. In addition, their estrogen (female hormone) level is higher, which interferes with the muscle growth and increases body fat. ”This is how Dr. Marjorie Garcerant Tafur, Director of the Clinic in Nordetia, explains, a problem that, from the age of 30, can affect even the thinnest women. But fight it, thanks to aesthetic medicine , it is now much simpler: we present the treatments with which you will have more beautiful, slimmer and more defined arms from the first session. – There are 5 changes in your beauty ritual that you should try each spring A problem that neither diet nor Exercise solves What are known as bat wings is something that most women suffer from. Often times, neither a healthy diet nor specific exercises can combat this sagging. Into the back of the arms, the main problem when it comes to these extremities. The passage of age, female hormones or pregnancies end up producing “the degradation of collagen and elastin fibers that leaves the skin and muscles flabby and sagging”, explains Laia Puig, head of cosmetics at LPG Spain. Fortunately, today there are targeted treatments in this area to achieve slimmer and more toned arms; a goal that, in spring, when we get rid of sweaters and long-sleeved shirts, usually becomes a priority. “The benefits of exercise on physical and mental health are undeniable and, for a long time, it has been prescribed as one of the best antidotes to aging. When we practice it, the clothes feel better, since the muscles that are under the skin also have a better tone “, Dr. Marjorie Garcerant Tafur begins to analyze.” The problem is that not everyone has the time necessary to perform physical exercise. In addition, there are people who do not have enough willpower to be constant when training. In this sense, technological advances are an enormous advantage, since results can be obtained that are totally comparable to those obtained by practicing physical exercise, but in a somewhat shorter period of time and without much effort or discomfort ”. – Young face and old hands? Expert advice so you don’t forget them Firmer arms from the first day With this objective, the Nordetia Clinic has designed a triple treatment with effects from the first session. It is a very complete protocol that begins with a manual lymphatic drainage to “remove all the fluid that is retained”. It is then followed by two of the most sought-after medical-aesthetic technologies of the moment: EVO and EMS. “With the rotation of the novel EVO Technology we are going to mobilize the cellular tissue nodules, or fat nodules, which are found under the skin and which, moreover, are usually quite dense. Then we suction or” empty “the adipocyte by means of the endothermic and finally we tighten the skin by means of radiofrequency “, explains the doctor Marjorie Garcerant Tafur. “The last step is EMS Technology, with which we are going to tighten all the muscle underneath. Thanks to high intensity electromagnetic electrostimulation, we make the muscle look stronger; we could say that we tighten the muscle flaccidity “Completes the explanation of this protocol that can be customized according to the needs of each patient. The doctor affirms that the effects are appreciated from the first day, although she recommends 5 sessions, one per week, to achieve more lasting results that, with a healthy lifestyle, can last for months. “In our study with a 6-month follow-up, 78% of the patients were still satisfied with the result,” he says. Reduce volume and reaffirm in the same session Another technique that has been established for years but is updated season by season is massage LPG, which now presents a new head specially designed for the arm area. As explained by the firm, “it incorporates a motorized roller and valve, which perform a mechanical massage and a synchronized sequential aspiration”, a technology endorsed by 145 studies With this movement, which is performed from the elbow to the shoulder blade and then along the forearm, localized fat is released, the circulatory and lymphatic system is activated, and the production of hyaluronic acid, collagen and elastin, which improves the elasticity of the skin and its tone. The mechanical massage is completed with the application of the firming fluid Fermeté Gainant Fluid and the Lipo-Reducer Gel, both d and LPG. A complete protocol with visible effects from the third session, although between 8 and 12 are recommended, two per week, to achieve a 70% reduction in localized fat, 67% less cellulite and 71% orange peel skin more firmness, and a reduction of 2 centimeters in contour after 12 sessions. Facial ultrasounds, also for the arms The latest technology that is now sweeping the field is called Ultherapy and consists of the application of high precision ultrasounds that allow the skin to be worked in greater depth than other systems. Its best known use is at the facial level to achieve a lifting effect without surgery on the face, but it can also be applied in targeted areas of the body. This is how the Mira + Cueto clinic proposes it: to use these high-precision ultrasounds in parts that “due to the passage of time, show flaccidity and do not improve with exercise or topical cosmetics.” For example, the arms. After a body study of the area to be treated, the ultrasounds will be applied with an ultrasound machine and its effects will be appreciated progressively. They can take up to a year, since it involves a complete tissue regeneration through new cells, but, and here comes the best, the benefits are permanent. You will only need some subsequent maintenance, adjustable according to your lifestyle, although there are studies that affirm that they can be maintained for up to 3 years. Are you dreading the moment to take off your jacket? With these treatments, never again.