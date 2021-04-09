Nikkei rises 0.2% pending national corporate reports

Tokyo, Apr 9 (EFE) .- The main index of the Tokyo Stock Exchange, the Nikkei, rose 0.2% this Friday thanks to the rise in technology, but in a moderate day in which investors chose to hold back from face to the presentation of corporate results.

The Nikkei, which groups the 225 most representative titles in the market, advanced 59.08 points, to 29,768.06 integers.

The Topix, which includes the firms in the first section, those with the highest capitalization, added 0.39% or 7.61 points, to stand at 1,959.47 units.

The Tokyo stock market opened higher and momentarily surpassed the psychological barrier of 30,000 points, infected by the boom in technology companies on Wall Street.

The Japanese market cut profits during the second part of the session, after the fall of the shares of important companies such as the textile Fast Retailing (owner of the chain of clothing stores Uniqlo), which closed 3.39% down; or technology Toshiba, which fell 5.43% after learning that its deliberations on CVC’s purchase offer will take time.

Both companies were first and fifth by volume of operations in the negotiation of this Friday.

Investors also chose to display content ahead of the start of the financial reporting season for Japan’s fiscal year 2020, which ended on March 31.

The precision instruments sector reaped the main advances of the day, followed by shipping and electronics.

The operator of the Japanese stock market, the Japan Exchange group, reaped the highest rise among firms listed on the Nikkei, 6.24%; followed by the manufacturer of optimal equipment Olympus, whose shares appreciated 4.84%.

The Softbank group was down 0.5% and chipmaker Tokyo Electron down 0.24%; while Sony climbed 2.77%.

In the first section, 1,293 companies advanced compared to 792 that fell, while 105 closed unchanged.

The trading volume amounted to 2.75 trillion yen (€ 21.18 billion or $ 25.18 billion).

