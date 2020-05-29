Tokyo, May 29 . .- The Tokyo Stock Exchange closed today with a slight decrease of 0.18% in the Nikkei, its main indicator, and thus ended four days of gains due to the tensions between the United States and China for security law enforcement in Hong Kong.

The Nikkei, which groups the 225 most representative stocks in the market, finished with a decrease of 38.42 points to 21,877.89 points, while the Topix, a broader indicator that includes the companies with the largest capitalization, lost 13 , 67 points, 0.87%, up to 1,563.67 integers.

With the decline of the Nikkei, a week in which investors had regained optimism thanks to the progressive return of all economic activities in Japan, closed as a negative, as the state of health alert for coronavirus throughout the country rose on Monday.

The new destabilizing factor for the markets has been the approval of the new security law for Hong Kong by Beijing, a measure that has revived protests in the former British colony and that has also generated new tensions between China and the United States.

The possibility of Washington imposing new sanctions against the second world economy in this context punished sectors of the Tokyo parquet with greater exposure to the neighboring country, such as those of steel and metal or industrial machinery.

Among the stocks with the highest market capitalization, the 3.12% drop in the largest Japanese automaker, Toyota Motor, stands out after announcing a 43.3% year-on-year drop in global sales in April.

Even more striking was the bump of 10.79% of Nissan Motor, after presenting its first net deficit since 2009 on the eve, in addition to announcing the closure of its Barcelona plant as part of its strategy to cut its global production.

On the positive side, the textile multinational Fast Retailing, owner of the clothing store chain Uniqlo, gained 2.40%, while the technology giant Softbank advanced 0.10%.

In the first section, 1,438 values ​​fell against the 674 that advanced and the 55 that remained unchanged.

Trading volume amounted to 4.64 trillion yen (38,985 million yen / 43,291 million dollars).

.