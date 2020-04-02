Bearish session for the Nikkei 225, which ended on Thursday, April 2 with notable drops in the 1.37%, until the 17,818.72 points. He Nikkei 225 marked a maximum of 18,132.04 points and a minimum of 17,707.66 points. The listing range for the Nikkei 225 between its highest and lowest point (maximum-minimum) during this day it was located in the 2.34%.

In the last seven days, the Nikkei 225 records a decrease in 4.53%, so that in year-on-year terms it still maintains a drop in 16.93%. He Nikkei 225 a 26.01% below its current year’s maximum (24,083.51 points) and a 7.65% above its minimum assessment for the current year (16,552.83 points).

