Nikita Mazepin, a 100 million ‘earthquake’ in Formula 1

Nikita Mazepin (Moscow, March 2, 1999) is starring in one of the most controversial and disastrous premieres in the history of Formula 1. Paid pilot, son of a billionaire, the Russian has provoked the ire of some of his rivals and has chained errors and penalties in his first four grands prix. And off the track he has not managed to quell the ‘fire’ with which he began, when a controversial and macho video was leaked in which he groped the chest of a companion, forcing the FIA ​​to take action on the matter.

That was even before getting on the Haas, which his father, the oligarch Dmitry Arkadievich Mazepin, has ‘painted’ with the colors of the Russian flag in defiance of the International Olympic Committee’s sanction on his country’s sport. And also breaking all logic as it is an American team, owned by Gene Haas. Next to the circle of trust Vladimir Putin, Mr. Mazepin He is the majority shareholder and president of Uralchem ​​Integrated Chemicals Company, the energy multinational that sponsors his son’s team. According to Forbes, he is one of the 100 richest people in Russia, with an estimated fortune of $ 1.3 trillion. And in this case it is quite true that “whoever pays, sends & rdquor ;.

Heads and tails

Nikita He has reached the premier class of motorsport thanks to his father’s ‘portfolio’ and without winning any title before. In the lower categories, he earned a bad reputation for being aggressive and collecting penalties, but not for being a bad driver. Runner-up in the GP3 in 2018, last season he fought to the end for the F2 title, which was won by his teammate Mick Schumacher. German and Russian are the heads and tails both professionally and personally.

Mick is a neat and very professional pilot, an educated boy, who flees from fame and excesses and who has managed to carry the weight of his surname with discretion. In the statistics of Bahrain, Imola, Portimao and Barcelona have beaten Nikita, who is not shy about criticizing his partner for being a Ferrari protégé. “We don’t have a simulator in the team, so I have to use the one at my house in Moscow to prepare for the races. Not being a member of the Ferrari Driver Academy I don’t have the privileges of Mick, who can use the Maranello simulator and test cars at Fiorano & rdquor ;, he says.

Being the two debut drivers in F1 and with the worst car on the grid, Schumacher and Mazepin They have made mistakes at the wheel, although the German managed to come off better than his teammate and above all, he has avoided conflicts with his colleagues on the grid. On the track Mick has beaten Nikita four times in qualifying, with 8, 5, 5 and 7 tenths of an advantage, and also four times in the finish line.

The festival of spinning tops and rinks of Mazepin It started in Bahrain. Three, before reaching the qualifiers. Another one in Q1. In the race he did not go beyond the third corner. It barely lasted half a minute. Historical record. In Imola he started with two spins in free practice, he got mad at Giovinazzi in qualifying by overtaking him on his fastest lap and leaving the race after being hit by Latiffi. In Portugal, Sergio Pérez called “idiot & rdquor; to Nikita for hindering him as he led the race and the Russian was penalized for ignoring up to five blue flags.

Comes to stay

In the Spanish GP he also ‘received’. “Mazepin will never change,” snapped Charles Leclerc on the radio when he was launched in free practice and he found the Russian clueless. After hindering Lando norris on his fastest lap, the Russian was penalized with three positions on the grid, but since he was already starting last, the punishment had no effect. And on Sunday, another two ‘pearls’ of Nikita. On the grill he made the gesture of kneeling, but not against racism or homophobia following the initiative he leads Lewis hamilton, but explained that in his case it was “as a sign of respect to the veterans of World War II”. Nikita he wore the ribbon of Saint George, a Russian military emblem, in memory of the day of the victory of Russia against Nazism in 1945. His performance in the race unhinged the almighty head of Mercedes, Toto Wolff. “This guy makes us lose the race & rdquor ;, protested on the radio seeing how Mazepin it blocked its pilots. The last one finished.

“The first six months a rookie driver in Formula 1 does not find out anything. It surpasses everything & rdquor; summarized the engineer and DAZN commentator Toni Cuquerella. And the words of Mazepin they seem to prove their theory: “F1 is surprisingly intense for me. I knew it would be, but the qualifying sessions I have done so far have seemed frantic,” he told Russian television Match TV. Of course, backed by the millions of his father, who has invested more than 100 million dollars in promoting the sports career of Nikita, It seems that he has come to Formula 1 to stay: “It is very important to continue learning. It is a completely different championship than what I was used to and very demanding. But I am sure that I will be a few years in this paddock, so I will not go to worry now, “he says.