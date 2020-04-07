Maurice Hamilton tells the story of one of the greatest figures in F1

It has, among others, the testimonies of Mosley, Wolff and Berger

The book is already for sale on Amazon

Niki Lauda’s biography will be released on May 14. Maurice Hamilton’s new book will talk about the life and sports career of the late Austrian driver, who became up to three-time Formula 1 world champion.

Lauda has had iconic moments as a driver in the Grand Circus, such as his bravery in racing the 1976 Japan GP in the deluge, just weeks after a serious accident on the Nürburgring. Stories like this will be developed during his biography, in which Hamilton anticipates that Jackie Stewart himself told him that what Lauda did in that race was the greatest show of courage he witnessed.

To develop this biography, Hamilton has had the help and testimonies of big names who have shared part of his life with Lauda during his stay in Formula 1. The British writer assures that it has been a very gratifying project that has reminded a of the great figures in the history of the Great Circus.

“He has been on social radar for the past six months because of this. We have had invaluable support from Lukas Lauda, ​​Toto Wolff, Max Mosley, Gerhard Berger and 29 others. It has turned out to be a really rewarding project that covered a great period in honor of a truly remarkable man and pilotHamilton said.

Although the book will not be released until May 14, it can be purchased at Amazon, the price is € 23.69. The kindle version is also available, and costs € 11.05.

Hamilton is currently one of the best known Formula 1 writers. The Briton has published biographies of other legends of the category such as Alain Prost, Ayrton Senna or Ken Tyrrell. In addition, he has spoken about different times of the Great Circus in which he has focused on various teams. One of the clear examples is the book that talks about Williams-Renault, one of the teams that dominated the 1990s.

If you want to read more news like this visit our Flipboard

.