Niki Caro directing a film about gender equality in surfing

The Hollywood Reporter reports that ‘Muln’ director Niki Caro has signed on to direct an untitled film that will deal with female surfers and their big waves. The film will be written by Becky Johnston (‘Seven Years in Tibet’) and distributed by Netflix.

Charlize Theron producing this film would adapt Daniel Duane’s New York Times article, ‘The Fight For Gender Equality In One of The Most Dangerous Sports On Earth’, which chronicles the tough battle that surfers like Bianca Valenti, Andrea Moller, Paige Alms and Keala Kennelly pledged for their right to compete in big wave competitions.

At the moment it has not been confirmed if Theron, who already worked with Caro in ‘En tierra de Hombres’ (2005), was one of the protagonists of the film. The actress has also collaborated with the transmission service in ‘The Old Guard’ (2020), a film that has already confirmed a sequel.