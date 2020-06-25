Throughout the months that the world has faced the economic and social difficulties caused by the coronavirus pandemic, some companies have stood out for showing signs of resisting the harsh context. Nike It was one of them, however, the firm always remained measured.

In fact, the external brand has some concern about the slowdown in sales and the impact on the business of its retail partners, something that could affect the profitability of its own businesses.

The numbers are revealing

It seems that Nike’s concerns were true. On Thursday it released the financial results for its fourth fiscal quarter in which the numbers were not so favorable.

According to what was disclosed by the firm, during the period that ended on May 31, it obtained income from 6 thousand 310 million dollars, a loss of 38 percent compared to what was reported a year earlier. In addition, it indicated that it had a net loss of 790 million or 51 cents a share compared to 989 million, or earnings of 62 cents per share, in 2019.

For the full year, Nike said it had sales for 37 thousand 403 million dollars, below the 39 thousand 117 million reported last year, something the firm attributed to the decline during the fourth quarter in which its business plummeted a 38 percent (period in which the COVID-19 pandemic broke out).

Hope is online

Consistent with what the US firm warned in its previous quarter, the hope is in its e-commerce business, since it is aware that the return of consumers to stores will not take place immediately.

In this regard, he indicated that online sales made it possible to partially offset the slowdown in brick and mortar retail due to the temporary closure of stores, highlighting that sales through this channel increased by 75 percent, until representing near the 30 per cent of business in the period. In the full year, Nike grew a 47 percent in your online billing.

« Our fourth quarter results were significantly impacted by store closings in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa and Asia-Pacific, where 90% of Nike stores were closed for eight weeks, » Nike said in its report. published on Thursday.

But, brand CEO John Donahoe also said, « We continue to invest in our greatest opportunities, including a more connected digital marketplace. »

The impact

Despite the optimism of the executive, the financial results have already had a significant impact on Nike, because prior to presenting its report, it won 1.32 percent on the NYSE index of the New York Stock Exchange, but more than 3.45 percent.

