Nike will sell its used or defective shoes at an affordable price

Photo: Drew Angerer / Getty Images

Good news for all those product lovers Nike, in particular of their shoes or tennis, whether casual or sports, which for some reason or another could not be bought at the time any of these footwear products, either due to high demand and that caused them to be in short supply or, because at that time You didn’t have enough money to be able to indulge yourself.

This Monday, Nike Inc announced that the company will begin reconditioning various shoes of all styles, that have been returned by buyers or that did not go on sale due to some small factory defect, at much lower prices, with the intention of considerably reducing waste generated by the purchasing public.

Nike assured that the cleaning of this type of footwear will be carried out by the employees who will carry out this work by hand and once they are ready, they will be resold at affordable prices in some of the company’s stores.

In order for the shoes to be resold, the tennis shoes must be returned to the company’s official stores within 60 days of purchase.

“Up to 15 US-based stores will have refurbished Nike footwear by the end of April 2021, with plans to integrate more of this product into additional US stores next year,” Nike said in a statement.

Nike continues to explore future expansion of the program to markets outside of the United States.

