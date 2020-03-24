Nike stole MLB from Under Armor

Nike is the new jersey provider for Major League Baseball (MLB).

Currently, Nike has more than 500 professional baseball sponsors.

Nike will take at least 10 years from Under Armor because of the new contract they signed with it.

59 percent of fans prefer to approach a brand related to their sports preferences, that speaks to the power of sports marketing in the world.

This phenomenon is applicable to baseball, since it is the second most watched sport in the United States, only behind professional American football.

According to data from El Economista, baseball fans see an average of 3.3 games a week and buy at least two products per year. In fantasy leagues 17.65 percent is monopolized by baseball, about 196 thousand 800 people.

Hence, sport has great potential for companies. Nike knows that one of the great allies of its rival Under Armor was precisely the Major League Baseball (MLB).

Nike enters 10-year partnership with Major League Baseball pic.twitter.com/rja943emP6

– Nike Baseball (@nikebaseball) January 26, 2019

Recall that during December 2016, the Majors announced a 10-year contract with Under Armor and Fanatics, making Under Armor the official provider in the field from 2020, but the brand took a step back and while it remains a Official supplier of footwear and various sponsors, gave free access to Nike.

Then, the latter will be the one that provides the shirts and will add this area to the more than 500 professional sponsors that it has in baseball.

The current jerseys are made by Majestic. During 2017, Fanatics purchased the VF-licensed sports group, including Majestic, for approximately $ 225 million.

Note: Why does this note say baseball and not baseball. This is because the first is the correct word in Mexico. The other, with a tick, is valid in the Caribbean, Central and South America. It is because the pronunciations are different.

