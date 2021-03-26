Nike stocks fall on Wall Street over call for a boycott in China

New York, Mar 25 (EFE) .- Nike’s shares on Wall Street opened this Thursday with significant losses amid calls for a boycott of the US company in China for having expressed concern about the alleged use of forced labor in the sector of cotton from Xinjiang province.

The titles of the sports firm fell 4.76% half an hour after the start of operations, by far the largest decline among the 30 companies that make up the Dow Jones of Industriales, the main indicator of the New York stock market.

Nike was hit by the campaign launched in China against several Western companies following comments about alleged human rights violations in Xinjiang, the northwestern region of China where numerous organizations and foreign governments have denounced mistreatment of Uighurs and other minorities. Muslim.

This week, the European Union (EU) announced a series of sanctions for these alleged abuses, which has triggered the tension between Brussels and Beijing.

The United Kingdom, Canada and the United States also announced sanctions in the same direction.

In the midst of this situation, several e-commerce platforms in China vetoed the digital store of the Swedish clothing brand H&M in the last hours, months after the company issued a statement announcing the suspension of the use of Xinjiang cotton for the alleged use of forced labor in the sector.

Nike, which issued a similar statement last year, is also receiving criticism and calls for a boycott on Chinese social media, a campaign that is also affecting other companies such as Adidas.

Both H&M and Adidas also suffered significant declines in the New York OTC (“over the counter”) market this Thursday, with the German company losing more than 5%.

