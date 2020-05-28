Sport has always been a key key to connecting with the consumer and Nike knows it. Even when the health emergency hit the brand’s income, the sport remained one of the firm’s strong cards, which knew how to capitalize on its position to stay on its feet.

During its fiscal third quarter, Nike recorded a net profit of $ 847 million during the third quarter of its fiscal year, a figure that is 23 percent lower than that achieved during the same period last year.

Growth in digital

As expected, this scenario is a consequence of the pandemic that hit China and forced the firm to close all its stores in that region.

Although it is expected that during its fourth fiscal quarter a greater loss will be reported due to the economic brake that the United States and Europe are now experiencing due to the pandemic, the reality is that the firm managed to make progress at least in recent months.

Although the brand’s business does not yet fully account for the effects that the coronavirus will have, especially considering that China was one of the most affected markets, the truth is that during the last nine months the brand registered an important advance.

From time to time the brand reported that in the accumulated of the last three quarters ended on February 29, it reached a turnover of 31 thousand 090 million dollars, which represents 7 percent more compared to 28 thousand 933 million admitted in that period of the previous year.

What allowed the sports firm to achieve these results was its strong commitment to digital, which right now, in times of crisis, managed to deliver results. The company’s digital sales recorded a 36 percent increase during the third quarter of its fiscal year.

The ambassadors game

The brand’s digital strategy has been leveraged by a strong online sales and communication strategy, where the role of its brand ambassadors has become a particularly important element.

It’s not just about the number of celebrities who rank in the ranks of the popcorn brand; the size of its celebrities has been a decisive and fundamental factor.

Although Adidas has remained the world’s highest-paid athlete (Leonel Messi), Nike has in its ranks half of the highest-paid and best-recognized athletes in the world.

As indicated by Palco23, of the 30 highest-priced athletes, 15 are Nike ambassadors.

As they point out from the sports environment, the rest of the list is atomized between multiple brands and only Under Armor and Adidas each manage to add three athletes.

Nike’s strategy

This position is not only privileged by the number of “sports assets” available to the brand, but also by the diversification of disciplines that the brand reaches. Nike has footballers, quarterbacks, golfers or basketball players in its portfolio, allowing it to reach diverse and varied audiences.

With these high-level athletes who are linked to popular sports and with great pull in terms of fan phenomenon, Nike also manages to connect with the public at a deeper level, which directly allows access to a vast base of potential customers and constants.

This arsenal could be an ace that allows for the rapid recovery of the brand’s business in the post-coronavirus.

With the end of the confinements, Martin Sorrell, the industry veteran and president of S4 Capital, predicts that many brands have opted for aggressive marketing strategies that will seek to align with new consumer habits.

According to Sorrell. Nike registered an 80 percent increase in the use of its training apps in China after the end of the crisis was declared, a fact that brought a rebound in its online sales.

Ambassadors will be key to bringing this trend to the rest of the markets that are recovering, being for many consumers a voice of authority and of great influence.

SUBSCRIBE TO PREMIUM CONTENT FOR ONLY $ 299