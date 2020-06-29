Faced with the demand of consumers for brands committed to various social causes, hundreds of companies have launched various initiatives to join, especially in recent months, the fight against racism. Nike has been one of the most active firms in this regard.

After the death of George Floyd gave new impetus to the fight against racism and police violence, the brand was one of the first to comment on it.

Messages that generate empathy

The sports brand joined the cry of « no racism » with a moving spot in which its iconic slogan was modified to convey a powerful message.

Through a 60-second video, the Oregon firm put forth a strong stance against racism and calls on society not to look the other way again, denying that this problem still persists in the world.

In the piece, the work of Nike’s partner agency in many of its main campaigns, Wieden + Kennedy Portland, we only see a written message that says:

“FOR ONCE, DON’T DO IT. DO NOT PRETEND THERE IS NO PROBLEM IN THE UNITED STATES. DO NOT GIVE BACK TO RACISM. DO NOT ACCEPT TO TAKE INNOCENT LIVES FROM US. DO NOT PUT ANY MORE EXCUSES. DO NOT THINK THIS DOES NOT AFFECT YOU. DO NOT SIT AND STAND. DO NOT THINK YOU CANNOT BE PART OF THE CHANGE. LET’S ALL BE PART OF THE CHANGE. ”

The truth is that the brand has not wanted to leave its participation in these demonstrations in only messages.

Nike has launched various initiatives that seek to contribute a grain of sand to inclusion, free expression and respect and the most recent example in this regard are the negotiations it is carrying out with the NBA to allow league players to change. the last name that appears on their shirts for a message of protest.

Measures before confinement

This proposal comes amid the confinement that NBA players will have to live in one of the Disney parks in Orlando to end the season.

With the substitution of the names on the jerseys, the brand and the basketball association would be giving an option to the players to maintain their support for the cause promoted by the Black Lives Metter movement.

The union that protects these players has been one of the first voices to propose and support these initiatives, with which, in fact, it has already informed the members of the idea about the progress of the idea.

It is important to mention that this movement negotiated by Nike with the NBA is similar to that established in the Premier League, where players from teams such as Everton, Liverpool and Tottenham have replaced their last name on the shirts with which they go out to the court for the phrase « Black Lives Matter ».

Trademarks against racism

In troubled times such as now characterizes an important part of the markets in the world, for brands to join issues of inclusion, equality and respect has become a necessity.

Adapting this trend in its commercial and communication offer is now a requirement for companies. However, it is true that entering this path is not easy; What for one part of the market will be an effort of inclusion, equality or well-being for others will result in a wrong action or simply, frowned upon.

Issues such as feminism, racism and well-being will generate mixed opinions in the same way that deeply rooted aspects such as religion or politics already do. Building brands that contribute to the well-being of the target audience and communicate this value will be as complex as necessary.

Recall the findings of a recent study signed by 4A which indicates that 67 percent of marketers believe that changing values ​​are making brands more interested in corporate responsibility and value-based marketing, while Consumers say they welcome those brands that take a positive stance on issues such as the fight against racism, inclusion or equality.

