Nike is positioned as the most sold brand in the world and one of the most loved

Another thing the study revealed is that clothing resale is gaining strength. The late Millennials and Gen Z are very interested in this market both as consumers and sellers. For example, it is reported that more than 90 percent of the 30 million users of the Depop reselling platform, are under 26 years old, which shows the great opportunity for success for this business.

On the other hand, this list of brands are those that fall into the category of accessible. In luxury, Louis Vuitton, Gucci, Off-White, Prada, Chanel, Burberry, Dior, Dolce & Gabbana, Hermès and Valentino are among the 10 most resold brands on the sites. The data was collected from June 4-7, 2021.

(Dior)

The world of resale, of second-hand clothes, moves fast and has a more and more positive image when before this was a taboo.