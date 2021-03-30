Nike Files Lawsuit Against Lil Nas X Human Blood “Satanic Sneakers”

The sports company Nike filed a lawsuit on Monday against the designers of the collection of “satanic sneakers” promoted by singer Lil Nas X, who despite the fact that they carry the company logo they do not have your approval.

The complaint, by trademark infringement, was filed in federal court on the same day that the artist and the MSCHF art collective released a limited series of sneakers, which contain a drop of human blood on their sole and of which there are only 666 units, at a price of $ 1,018.

All shoes, which are a modified version of the Nike Air Max 97 model, they were sold out moments after going on sale, causing a riot whereby even some conservative politicians have accused Nike of “promoting Satanism.”

The company had to respond to the criticism by ensuring that have not been involved in either the design or the sale of shoes.

“There is evidence that there is significant market confusion, including calls to boycott Nike in response to the launch of the MSCH Satanic Shoes, which are based on the mistaken belief that Nike has licensed or approved this product, “the company states.

Video clip

The collection is the result of a collaboration between the collective of designers MSCHF and Lil Nas X on the occasion of the premiere of Montero (Call Me By Your Name), the artist’s comeback single after his hit Grammy Award-winning Old Town Road.

The video clip that accompanies the song got more than 35 million visits on the weekend: shows Lil Nas X seduced by another man in what appears to be the Garden of Eden, after which he is condemned to hell, where he ends seducing the devil.

The controversy is part of the artist’s activism for the visibility of the LGTBQ + collective in “a world so masculine, and sometimes homophobic”, like that of rap, as its author has explained on previous occasions.