Nike ‘feminizes’ the Lakers and Nets kits

The expansion of the NBA has no limits. If the show of the best basketball league in the world is followed by millions of people around the world, now the NBA, in collaboration with Nike, the title sponsor of the competition, He has proposed to take a step forward by innovating in the marketing section and throwing a wink at women. The sports brand and the NBA have partnered with the Korean Yoon Ahn, former Dior designer, to launch clothes from the big franchises with daring feminine lines. Will it be a step forward to end up renewing the traditional Lakers and Nets kit as well? Maybe

The Lakers kit that LeBron James, Anthony Davis and Marc Gasol will wear this next season, among others, sets out to conquer the competitive world of women’s clothing, the publications of the influencers on Instagram and Tik Tok and, especially on the most massive catwalk, the one on the street. A clothing that is expected to conquer also the ‘celebrities’ most identified with this sporting style, such as the American Jennifer Lopez.

The collection is a way to break into the female market. The collection, baptized with the name of ‘Ambush’, in Spanish ‘Ambush’, will be launched worldwide on December 11. It is the first time that a designer collaborates with Nike and the NBA in the manufacture of sportswear for women. The Lakers’ sparkling gold suits ultra-skinny jerseys that are contrasted with warm-up pants that are still baggy but packed with edgy, edgy details, befitting a designer like Yoon.

“The project started with a conversation about how to make women proud to represent their favorite teams.”says Yoon. “We were considering how to balance the sports culture without losing style,” he says.

An ode to the 90s closing the circle with the iconic Nike Dunk sneakers, channeling Japanese bike, car and truck culture.