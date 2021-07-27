Nike bets on young Cade Cunningham just before the draft

Just a couple of days before the draft ceremony, the multinational Nike joins his name with that of the young man Cade cunningham, a player who is the top favorite to win first place in the election to be held on July 29.

Nike’s sponsorship agreement with Cunningham is an important bet on a player who is projected as a future NBA star, and will mean the most juicy contract among all the players who will be selected in the draft, according to the ESPN journalist Adrian wojnarowski.

Cunningham, 19, shone with his own light in his only college course, a season in which he averaged 20.1 points, 6.2 rebounds, 3.5 assists and 1.6 steals with Oklahoma State, in addition to scoring. 40% of his 3-pointers.

Everything indicates that the Detroit Pistons will choose Cunningham as number 1 in the draft, but there are many rumors about different teams that are trying to negotiate with the Pistons to get that first pick.