Nightwing’s movie is still a reality, according to its director

The director of the Nightwing film, Chris McKay, made it very clear that, as far as he knows, the project has not yet been canceled. The story would be in the DCEU.

The Bat-Family can continue to grow within the DCEU and the reality of this would not be distant at all. Some years ago it was kept in the folder of Warner Bros. the making of a film of Nightwing, but this project was overshadowed. However, according to its director, it has not been canceled.

The filmmaker spoke with the medium Cinemablend. In the interview, the writer revealed his great wish that this production could see the light. In addition, everything indicates that its existence would further expand the reality of a multiverse of DC on the big screen. This concept will be seen more with the next films of Flash Y Batman.

So, these were the words of the creative:

“I hope it is still a reality. I hope we can make that movie. As far as I know, it has not been lost. It’s one that was obviously not part of their priorities, because they had other problems. They had other things on the doorstep and it seems to me that they have found their way. I think their latest hits and what they’re planning now opens the door for us to do a Nightwing movie. Whether they put it in an alternate universe or you choose the version of the multiverse of which it is part, there are different ways of including it ”, he affirmed.

It should be noted that this would not be the first time that Dick grayson like the night vigilante in a live-action. The other edition of the character was played in the series Titans. More information about the cast, production and plot of the Nightwing feature film has not yet been revealed.

Still, hope lives in the project leader, so the door can be considered open for the future. Do you like the idea?