Nightwing movie could be part of the multiverse, says director

It’s no surprise to anyone that the construction of the DCEU was disastrous. Originally, Zack Snyder was going to plan the entire saga. When he left the franchise, a number of projects began to be advertised while others were canceled or forgotten. One of them was the movie of Nightwing, the alter ego of the first Robin, but fans of this character should not lose hope or so says the director who was going to be in charge of her.

According to Cinemablend, Chris McKay, the director who was going to make the movie of NightwingHe explained that, as far as he knows, that project has not been canceled. He says he hopes they will start working on it soon. Although he admits that he is not sure which continuity he will stick to, the one Snyder started, or if he could find a better place within the new multiverse that the studio seems to bet on in the future:

I hope it is still a reality. I hope we can make that movie. As far as I know, it has not been lost. It’s one that was obviously not part of their priorities, because they had other problems. They had other things on the doorstep and it seems to me that they have found their way. I think their latest hits and what they’re planning now opens the door for us to do a Nightwing movie. Whether they put it in an alternate universe or choose the version of the multiverse that it is a part of, there are different ways to include it.

It seems that McKay is referring to the door to the multiverse that he is going to open The Flash and also to the commercial success that Joker resulted – 91%, completely disjointed film of the saga that began The Man of Steel – 55%. It is in this way that possibly, and in the same way that is happening with The Batman, we could see a whole new continuity for the character of Nightwing.

In case you don’t know who he is, Nightwing is Dick Grayson’s alter ego, the first Robin. After spending years functioning as Batman’s patiño, the young man seeks to form his own identity. This is how it adopts that new name to fight crime. We know that Ben Affleck’s bat had already had a second Robin, who was killed by the Joker, which means that perhaps this new film could be set in the so-called Snyderverse.

It would not be the first time we have seen the transformation of Robin, because more or less his stories were adapted in the first two seasons of Titans. In that show, Brenton Thwaites plays Grayson and we finally see him in the new superhero costume in the last episodes of the second installment. We will see more of him in the new episodes that are expected to arrive this year now on the HBO Max platform.

At the moment, there are no official announcements for Nightwing, but it’s a relief to learn that McKay has not been informed of its complete cancellation. Until then, the director will have a busy summer with the release of his next film, The Tomorrow War, an action movie about time travel and aliens, which will hit Prime Video in July and stars Chris Pratt.

