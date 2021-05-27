Nightshade Special Version Coming Soon to Yankee Toyota Prius

Capture the customer care It is something that car brands work on, very much. Stand out to sell and not be outmatched by the competition is very important to continue in the “fight.” Especially if we refer to models that, in the past, were super sales almost all over the world. One of the most unnoticed is happening, at least in Europe, is the latest generation of the hybrid best known to all, the mythical Toyota prius.

The actual Toyota prius, still maintaining his technical approach, he changed the commercial. In certain regions, such as much of Europe, no longer available as a taxi. This forced the professionals of the sector to have to put their eyes on other rivals, reducing their visibility in the face of customers. Something similar has happened in the US, although in this country the situation is less serious. To solve it, they propose the special version Nightshade.

The Toyota Prius Nighthsade will slightly modify its logos and exterior and interior trims

To announce the arrival of the Toyota Prius Nightshade the Japanese firm has published a short teaser video. You don’t see much in it, but it is enough to know what changes it will receive. In addition, it is the tenth model of the house that has this special treatment. Before him came the 4Runners, Avalon, CH-R, Camry, Corolla, Corolla Hatchback, Sequoia, Tacoma and Tundra. As you can see, many of them are not sold in Europe.

Exactly, that’s because this Toyota Prius Nightshade, Of start, will only be available in the United States. Not surprisingly, the aesthetics of this version could well be liked on this side of the Atlantic. From the outset, and in keeping with tradition, its bodywork and alloy wheels will be dressed in black. The chrome trims will be finished in this same tone. In addition, as seen in the teaser video, the Toyota logo assumes this color.

Toyota Prius Plug-in, the historic hybrid becomes plug-in

Nor can we ignore that aesthetic changes could come. They will not be deep or drastically change their appearance, but they could affect the front and rear. In both cases, with new bumpers or moldings that emphasize their aggressiveness. At least, it is the same treatment that we have seen in the models that we have mentioned above. The problem is that does not have a debut date yet. We will keep up to date …

Source – Toyota