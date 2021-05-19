Nightmare side in the East: Kyrie, Durant, Tatum, Butler, Giannis …

First night of the new play in and two local victories: the Celtics and Pacers suffered less than expected, in both cases, against the Wizards and Hornets. The former are in the playoffs as seventh. The second will be played for eighth place in Washington. In this way, and in the absence of the Wizards and Pacers to resolve the last place in the playoffs tomorrow, the Eastern Conference table is almost closed. Y overturned to one of its sides. Where the battle is terrifying.

That’s the way it is: positions don’t matter … until they matter. And the pictures are playful. It does not depend so much on your position as with whom you have to dance. And the side of the Nets, who had the first place in their sights and let it slip away (always with casualties, injuries, ins and outs) has become a nightmare for the team that, whatever happens, will remain the favorite as no setbacks in the mega big three (Kevin Durant, James Harden, Kyrie Irving). The Nets, second in the East, will play in the first round against the Celtics, seventh after winning their play in. A tremendous duel in which, in addition, Kyrie will measure his exes. Much morbid. In theory with the Nets very, very favorite against Celtics without Jaylen Brown and very disappointing after being Conference finalists in the Florida bubble. There, those of Brad Stevens fell against the Heat, who gave up in the fight for the ring against a much superior Lakers. Those of Spoelstra, all year in the lower zone of the playoffs (and flirting with the play in) have finished the season very well and have gotten sixth, which puts them on the same side of the picture as the Nets and Celtics and with a brutal first round against the Milwaukee Bucks. The team that was the favorite of the East the last two seasons, in none of them reached the Finals and in this one, without making so much noise and the spotlights focused on others (Nets, Sixers …) it seems a block more capable of giving war in the deepest of the playoffs, with more variations in his game and with a Jrue Holiday that greatly improves Eric Bledsoe as a squire for Khris Middleton and Giannis Antetokounmpo.

The normal thing is that the champion of the East came out of the quartet Sixers, Nets, Bucks, Heat. And three (Nets, Bucks, Heat) are on the same side of the playoffs, accompanied by an illustrious, strange and inferior but dangerous, like the Boston Celtics. From those four teams a Conference finalist will come out. Tremendous. Inevitably, that clears the other side of the picture. The Sixers weren’t the best in their Conference since 2001, when Allen Iverson led them to the Finals and there they were the only team to win at least one game (4-1 final) against Kobe Bryant and Shaquille O’Neal’s Lakers in all playoffs (15-1 total for Los Angeles).

In Daryl Morey’s freshman year at the offices and Doc Rivers on the bench, the Sixers have an unbeatable opportunity to return to the conference final, a round they have not been on since 2001. Those of Ben Simmons and Joel Embiid will have a field advantage in all Eastern series, and hope they can reach almost 50% capacity of the noisy Well Fargo Center (they could fit about 9,000 fans). Y they will have, above all, ideal a priori crosses. First the winner of the third and last play in of the East, or Washington Wizards or Indiana Pacers. Y in the semifinals, the one that advances from the New York Knicks-Atlanta Hawks crossing. Two good teams returning to the playoffs that deservedly finished fourth and fifth, but they don’t seem like the caliber of the Sixers. Neither of the Nets, Bucks and Heat. So, in principle, the Sixers have a free pass to the East final. From there, you have to play every night and win games, of course. Otherwise, the disappointment will be of epic proportions.