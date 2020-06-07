Gazpacho is as popular as it is opinionable. The well-known recipe, very appropriate for the summer, has many ways to make it and since it is such a well-known dish in Spain, everyone considers that its method is the best and most appropriate. For this reason, the recipe that Chicote has presented on its Instagram page has had adherents but also critics who have missed some ingredient or, on the contrary, they have found it wrong to use any other. There have also been those who have tried to annoy the cook by comparing his preparation with that of some other colleague.

Alberto Chicote’s preparation requires the following ingredients: 1.5 Kilos of very ripe tomato, half peeled cucumber, half red pepper, one chive, half a liter of ice water, one clove of garlic, 250 grams of extra virgin olive oil, two tablespoons of sherry vinegar and 100 grams of bread.

To make a CHAMPIONSHIP GAZPACHO. #CocinaDeResistencia There are a thousand gazpachos, one in each house, but this is mine. 1.5 Kilos of very ripe tomato 1/2 peeled cucumber 1/2 red pepper 1 chive 1/2 liter of ice water 1 cloves of garlic 250 grams of extra virgin olive oil 2 tablespoons of Sherry vinegar 100 grams of bread 1 – We put in a container, in this order, the bread, the chives, the cucumber, the pepper, the garlic, the water, the tomato and the oils. Season on the tomato and let it sit for at least 2 or 3 hours. In this way the bread will be hydrated with the water, oil and juice of the tomatoes. 2- We crush fine with the machine we have. It must be very fine and velvety. 3- We put to the point of salt and sherry vinegar. Strain through a very fine strainer. We refrigerate. 4- If the tomatoes we use are very watery we will put a little more bread, and if they are very compact, less. I like to keep in mind that I add some ice to cool quickly and to be able to drink it very cold in a short time, so I make it a little denser. If you want to do it with melon, for example, add 300 grams of melon before crushing. Regarding “the Garnish” you can put for example some tin cockles, some cooked prawns, the same vegetable of the elaboration in cubes or cubes of fresh bread A shared publication by Alberto Chicote (@albertochicote) on Jun 5, 2020 at 7:46 p.m. PDT

Comments on this preparation were immediate and, while many praised the good appearance of the gazpacho, There were several who reproached Chicote for not using cumin.

Without cumin? Go for God … – Marco Moreno (@marcoant_moreno) June 5, 2020

The cook was not silent and he answered what was his opinion on that ingredient for gazpacho:

The flavorings or spices left them to the taste of each one. I put it, @ inmacu06 loves it, but many people find it strong. – Alberto Chicote (@albertochicote) June 5, 2020

It was not the only criticism that the presenter of Nightmare in the Kitchen received for the summer dish, on the other hand very similar to many that we know and that are more common. In many cases, cumin was the great subject of debate:

And the CUMIN ?? Where’s the CUMIN !!! A Gazpacho without cumin is like a garden without hairs, or like a pussy without flowers … don’t wait, I’ve been involved … – Davesdreamer (@Davesdreamer) June 5, 2020

But the ingredients of the gazpacho were not the only subject to debate with the one presented, many of his fans also praised his clothing. And is that the clothes the presenter wears do not usually leave anyone indifferent:

To me what seems amazing is the shirt, what team is it from? – Tanke (@OtotankeLuis) June 6, 2020

The Nightmare in the Kitchen chef thus wanted to welcome the summer that is coming with a typical dish of this season and dressed in a colorful shirt, something very common in someone who, In addition to cooking, he knows how to handle himself well on television and on social media.

In addition, accustomed to encountering such complicated cases in his well-known La Sexta program, Madrid is little affected by the criticism of some of his followers on social networks. Not to mention that the majority reaction was to praise a preparation that looks great and explained how to make it simply. Four easy steps to a refreshing summer dish.