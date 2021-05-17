Nightmare: El Paso woman wakes up at dawn to discover blood dripping from the roof of her house

What would you think if we told you about a person, which a few days ago he was awakened by drops of blood falling from the ceiling of his room. Surely, you will think that we are narrating some horror movie, but none of that because this happened in real life.

Unfortunate experience that a woman named Ana Cardenas, who has his home in a building in El Paso, Texas, which a couple of days ago she woke up at 4 in the morning noticing that she was wet and part of her bed wet.

When you turn on the lights in your room, He was terribly scared when he noticed that blood was dripping from his ceiling, through the lamp and the fan.

“I was in shock. I thought: ‘This is not real, this is a dream, wake up,’ “Ana said in an interview for KTSM. “I called maintenance and they said, ‘Are you sure?’ And I said: ‘Blood is falling on me,’ ”he added.

Immediately, emergency services moved to the building where Cárdenas lives and when they checked his home they noticed that there was nothing out of the ordinary. So they went up to your neighbor’s apartment, who did not respond, so they forced the door to enter the house.

There they discovered that the man, between 55 and 70 years old, had been dead for 5 or 6 days, without anyone noticing what had happened to him.

“The firefighters broke down his door and the body lay exactly where my fan is. I had a carpet, but the blood leaked up to my ceiling, ”Cárdenas explained.

After the incident, Ana opened a page on GoFundMe to ask for support from society, since this incident left her homeless and without several of her belongings.

“Body fluids started leaking from the ceiling contaminating all my personal belongings: bed, furniture, clothes, sheets and much more are now destroyed and had to be disposed of due to biohazard,” he said.

“I don’t have a home and now all my belongings are contaminated. This assistance requested by GoFundMe will help me get a temporary shelter, the replacement of my clothes and the personal belongings that I need so much, “said the woman.

In less than a week, Cárdenas has raised $ 14,000.

