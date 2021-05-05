Nightmare! Ansu Fati, young star of Barcelona, ​​will be operated for the fourth time on his left knee



Fati has not played since November 2020.

Photo: Cesar Manso / AFP / Getty Images

Ansu Fati made a key decision for his future. Faced with the relapses that have made it impossible for him to return to football activities, the jewel of FC Barcelona decided to undergo surgery for the fourth time on his left knee. This time it will be final: have a meniscectomy in which the medial meniscus will be removed.

The 18-year-old Spanish man will undergo surgery this Thursday to be operated on by Dr. Antonio Maestro and Dr. Bertrand Sonnery-Cottet. The first is the doctor for the Portuguese soccer team, who in recent days became fully involved with his case. The second is one of the doctors Fati went to together with his environment to assess his situation and make a decision.

The main doctor of Fútbol Club Barcelona, ​​Dr. Ramon Cugat, performed three arthroscopies of Ansu Fati’s left knee. The situation did not improve, Fati continued to present discomfort with the high workloads and her return was definitely a mystery. By going to other specialists, the conclusion was that removing the meniscus is the ‘only solution’ to his injury.

The azulgrana forward would miss two more months, so it would be ruled out for the upcoming Euro 2020, which will start in just over a month. He would arrive in time to start the preseason with the culé group for next season.

While her nightmare would finally end, it may be momentarily. Removing the meniscus ‘weakens’ it in that area, which has a great impact on the athlete’s lifespan. You should return little by little and take extra care to avoid suffering more serious injuries in the future, to which you will be more exposed after the definitive intervention.